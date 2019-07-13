Following the death of Mrs Funke Olakunrin, former presidential spokesman, Mr. Reno Omokri, has tackled Femi Adesina for claiming that the daughter of Afenifere Chairman, Reuben Fasoranti was killed by armed robbers.

Mrs Olakunrin was killed on Friday, July 12, 2019, along Ore-Ondo road on her way to Lagos.

Citing eyewitnesses, Yinka Odumakin, the spokesperson for Afenifere, a Yoruba socio-cultural organization, attributed the killing to herdsmen in a statement.

He said “Eyewitness accounts say she died of gunshots from Fulani herdsmen who shot her at Ore junction in Ondo State earlier today.

“She was coming from Akure when the armed Fulani herdsmen came from the bush to attack her and other vehicles.

“Her domestic staff in the car with her also sustained gunshots.

“This is one death too many and a clear we-can-take-it-no-more death.”

However, in a statement in which President Muhammadu Buhari condoled with the family of the deceased, Adesina claimed that the police said the 58-year-old woman was killed by armed robbers.

The President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity tweeted: “President Muhammadu Buhari condoles with Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, whose daughter, Mrs Funke Olakunrin was killed along Ondo-Ore road by those described as armed robbers by Ondo Police Command. He prays God to give Pa Fasoranti fortitude to bear the loss”.

However, former presidential spokesman, Reno Omokri has countered the claim saying Adesina sat in his office and claimed Mrs Olakunrin was killed by armed robbers when eyewitnesses said she was attacked and shot by herdsmen.

He tweeted: Those who were there said HERDSMEN killed Pa Fasoranti, the Yoruba leader’s, daughter. But you, sitting in your AC office in Abuja, claim it is armed robbers, because the herdsmen are from the same tribe as your boss. Femi, fear God!

Meanwhile, former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has condemned the killing of Pa Fasoranti’s daughter.

Atiku in a series of tweet on Friday called on the security services to initiate speedy and thorough investigations to bring the killer of the 58-year-old woman to book.