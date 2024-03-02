Fake NYSC member arrested after sneaking into Nasarawa camp

The development was disclosed in a statement by the state police spokesperson, Ramhan Nansel, on Thursday, February 29, 2024.

According to Nansel, the suspect was discovered after sneaking into the Magaji Dan Yamusa Orientation Camp to participate in the 21-day orientation programme meant for the 2024 Batch A, Stream 1 corps members.

Chibuife, who was exposed during a headcount, has confessed to being an extra-year student of Public Administration from Ebonyi State University.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nansel said police officers apprehended the suspect after an NYSC official reported the case on Sunday.

“Investigation revealed that the suspect was a student of Ebonyi State University, Faculty of Management Science and Department of Public Administration.