Fake NYSC member arrested after sneaking into Nasarawa camp

A fake corps member, Ogeh Bethel Chibuife, has been arrested by the Nasarawa State Police Command for illegal entry into the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) camp in Keffi.
The fake corps member has been identified as an extra-year student of Public Administration from Ebonyi State University.
The development was disclosed in a statement by the state police spokesperson, Ramhan Nansel, on Thursday, February 29, 2024.
According to Nansel, the suspect was discovered after sneaking into the Magaji Dan Yamusa Orientation Camp to participate in the 21-day orientation programme meant for the 2024 Batch A, Stream 1 corps members.
Chibuife, who was exposed during a headcount, has confessed to being an extra-year student of Public Administration from Ebonyi State University.
Nansel said police officers apprehended the suspect after an NYSC official reported the case on Sunday.
“Investigation revealed that the suspect was a student of Ebonyi State University, Faculty of Management Science and Department of Public Administration.
"She confessed that she was supposed to have graduated in 2022, but had a lot of spillover courses, and in a bid to cover up the lies she had told her parents, she went to the market and purchased NYSC uniforms/other items meant for corps members and sneaked into the camp in order to take pictures and send to her parents before nemesis caught up with her,” the police spokesman said.
