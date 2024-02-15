Enugu traders lament bitterly as State Government enforces daily ₦200 tax

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported on Thursday that tax collectors had been going around markets in the capital city and had been sealing shops of tax defaulters.

In 2023, the state government imposed an ₦200 daily tax on traders and hawkers and gave an option for annual, monthly, or quarterly payment. A trader at Mbanugo Motor Parts Market, Ifedi Okafor, whose shop was sealed for non-compliance, told NAN that the ₦200 tax rate was too high.

“Everybody knows that things are hard now. They are asking us to pay ₦5,500 monthly; it is not something that we cannot pay, but the economic situation of the country today is affecting everybody,’’ Ifedi said.

Another motor parts dealer, Chikezie Onuorah, said it was wrong of the government to seal the shops of defaulters because of the current economic hardship in the country.

“We are paying only because nobody wants his shop or the entire market to be sealed,’’ he added.

A market management official in another part of Enugu told NAN that the market was unsealed on Wednesday after negotiations with the government.

“We settled with the government amicably; some traders have been complying by going to pay the ₦5,500 monthly tax.