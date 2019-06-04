The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Ebere Amaraizu, stated this in a statement in Enugu, adding that the two suspects were arrested in different locations on May 31.

Amaraizu said that the command also recovered two locally-made pistols from the suspects.

He said the arrests were made by policemen attached to the Mobile Police 3 Squadron in Enugu on a stop-and-search duty.

He gave the names of the suspects as Musa Damoru, 32, a native of Song Local Government Area of Adamawa State and Abbas Adam, 24, of Quapaan Local Government Area of Plateau State.

“Damoru was arrested at about 4:40 p.m. by mobile policemen on stop-and-search duty around Thinkers Corner axis of the metropolis with the locally-made gun and two fully charged torch lights.

“Adam was arrested at about 7:15 p.m. as a passenger in a commercial Hiace bus with registration number GME 747 ZUA with one locally-made pistol by mobile policemen on stop-and-search,’’ he said.

Amaraizu said that the suspects were helping the operatives of the command in their investigations.

He said that they would be charged to court after investigations were concluded,’’ he said.