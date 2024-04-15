ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

'England is good, but Nigeria is better' - 96-year-old chief tells youths to chill

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to her, Nigeria is endowed with natural and human resources to make the nation better than any country overseas.

'England is good, but Nigeria is better' - 96-year-old chief tells youths to chill (PremiumTimesNG)
'England is good, but Nigeria is better' - 96-year-old chief tells youths to chill (PremiumTimesNG)

Recommended articles

The Nonagenarian who relocated with her family from England to Nigeria in 1960, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos.

She said “England is good, but Nigeria is better’’, if the governments could create an enabling environment for Nigerians, especially youths to actualise themselves. According to her, Nigeria is endowed with natural and human resources to make the nation better than any country overseas.

The former President of the International Women’s Society noted that the burden was also on the youths to make a resolve to remain in the country to salvage it and positively change the tides.

ADVERTISEMENT

She flashed back to her youthful days and Nigeria’s glorious days when people only went abroad to acquire education and come back home to work for the development of the country.

According to her, the passion for national interest was the in-thing, as there existed among youths, the healthy competition to be the best in their careers.

“The intention then, was to go out to acquire needed skills that were lacking in the country for national development and not to go there to work and live forever.

“They were eager to return home to domesticate the knowledge they had acquired to project national growth and development.

“That aspect of our pre-independence national consciousness should be rekindled in our people with needed enablement such as constant electricity, security, good road networks and entrepreneurship incentives,’’ she stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arthur-Worrey added, “Our people like to acquire education. It should be made affordable to all, so that our institutions, the ivory towers of innovations and research be tailored to domestic social needs.

“The unique cultural heritage of African communal lifestyle that is lacking in the Western world should be mainstreamed as a social mobilisation strategy for people to imbibe’’.

She also underscored the need for the government to tackle insecurity in the country to attract investment and job opportunities. She said the government should exploit the creative ingenuity of Nigerian youths that has continued to make them attractive to the outside world.

“With development strategy, enabling environment, needed amenities in place, jobs would be created, people will be gainfully engaged, wealth will be created and crave for travelling abroad will be halted,’’ she stated.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

PDP sweeps Bayelsa LG polls, winners receive certificates of return

PDP sweeps Bayelsa LG polls, winners receive certificates of return

'England is good, but Nigeria is better' - 96-year-old chief tells youths to chill

'England is good, but Nigeria is better' - 96-year-old chief tells youths to chill

Lady responds to Pastor Enenche's accusation of false testimony at Dunamis

Lady responds to Pastor Enenche's accusation of false testimony at Dunamis

Wike set to use motorcycles to fight crimes in hard-to-reach areas of Abuja

Wike set to use motorcycles to fight crimes in hard-to-reach areas of Abuja

National grid restored after fire incident at Afam power station

National grid restored after fire incident at Afam power station

BREAKING: APC national chairman Abdullahi Ganduje suspended from party

BREAKING: APC national chairman Abdullahi Ganduje suspended from party

Troops, vigilantes arrest suspect supplying weapons to terrorists in Taraba

Troops, vigilantes arrest suspect supplying weapons to terrorists in Taraba

Pastor Enenche suffers backlash for wrongly accusing church member of fake testimony

Pastor Enenche suffers backlash for wrongly accusing church member of fake testimony

Edo govt demolishes security post of impeached deputy governor's residence

Edo govt demolishes security post of impeached deputy governor's residence

Pulse Sports

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

Alex Iwobi makes Premier League history which Mikel, Yakubu, Kanu could not achieve

Alex Iwobi makes Premier League history which Mikel, Yakubu, Kanu could not achieve

Like Michael Jordan - Details of Victor Osimhen’s ‘superhuman’ jump against Monza emerges

Like Michael Jordan - Details of Victor Osimhen’s ‘superhuman’ jump against Monza emerges

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ex-PDP chairman, 4 others acquitted of conspiracy, breach of peace charges

Ex-PDP chairman, 4 others acquitted of conspiracy, breach of peace charges

The Ounje Eko scheme was launched by the Lagos State Govt to as a food palliative scheme for Lagosians.

Over 80k people benefitted from Lagos discounted food market in Surulere - Market leader

Suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu [Twitter:@edu_betta]

EFCC recovers ₦30bn in Betta Edu’s case, investigates over 50 bank accounts

The protesters say those who deliberately built on the existing RoW should be the ones having problems.

Lagos residents protest planned demolition of their properties for coastal road project