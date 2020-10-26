Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, says he will do everything within his powers to ensure that soldiers that attacked peaceful #EndSARS protesters last week are held to account.

Eyewitnesses reported on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 how soldiers of the Nigerian Army fired live ammunition at them at the Lekki-Epe toll gate in Lagos.

The eyewitnesses were protesters who had shut down the lucrative toll gate for over one week as part of nationwide demonstrations against police brutality.

At least seven people were reported dead by eyewitnesses, even though the Lagos government has only officially acknowledged two.

A judicial panel, headed by the retired Justice Doris Okuwobi, has been tasked with investigating the incident which caused local and international outrage.

While speaking during an interview with CNN on Monday, October 26, Sanwo-Olu said even though he doesn't have control of the Army, he'll ensure a thorough investigation is done so that offenders don't go unpunished.

"We'll do everything to ensure they're held accountable.

"The report will be out and we'll channel it to all the relevant authorities to ensure that everyone found culpable is accountable for the act," he said.

Despite numerous videos online showing soldiers on the scene, the Nigerian Army has relentlessly denied involvement in the shooting, and refused to offer up additional information.

However, Sanwo-Olu confirmed during Monday's interview that the video showed military officers at the toll gate.