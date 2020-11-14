The Nigerian Army has denied hunting Obianuju Catherine Udeh, a Nigerian Disk Jockey better known as DJ Switch over the shooting incident at Lekki tollgate during #EndSARS protests.

On Tuesday, October 20, 2020, some soldiers attacked EndSARS protesters, who convened at Lekki and DJ Switch live-streamed the incident on Instagram.

Days after the incident, she said she received continuous death threats over her revelation of the alleged shooting of the protesters.

But while appearing before the Judicial Panel of Inquiry set up by the Lagos State Government to investigate the incident, Brig. Gen. Ahmed Taiwo, the Commander of 81 Military Intelligence Brigade, Victoria Island, said DJ Switch made the allegations against the Army for pecuniary gains and to chase clout.

He said, “Some people take delight in misrepresenting Nigeria, the armed forces, and particularly, the Nigerian Army to the international community and our fellow Nigerians. This, I believe, is done for pecuniary gains and to chase clout.

“Quite recently, a Nigerian, Catherine Udeh, also known as DJ Switch, claimed the Nigerian Army was looking for her. There is [This is] nothing further from the truth.

“My lord, we have bigger fish to fry, and that is how to stabilise Lagos. We can’t be bothered chasing one or two people. Where she got that from, I do not know.

“I, personally, have met with not less than eight people who attended #EndSARS protests at Lekki on their own terms.”

Taiwo also justified Governor Babatunde Sanwo-Olu’s decision to invite soldiers to Lekki tollgate during the #EndSARS crisis.

The Military General said an incident in which a mob killed someone, set the body on fire and also discussed sharing the body parts prompted the governor to invite the army.

Taiwo said involving the soldiers during the crisis was the best decision the governor could have taken.