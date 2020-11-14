The Commander of 81 Military Intelligence Brigade, Victoria Island, Lagos, Brig. Gen. Ahmed Taiwo says Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s decision to invite the military during the #EndSARS protest was the best he could have taken.

Taiwo said this on Saturday, November 14, 2020, while testifying before the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the alleged shooting of #EndSARS protesters by soldiers at the Lekki tollgate on the night of October 20, 2020.

The Army General said the #EndSARS protest in Lagos State plunged the state into anarchy.

Taiwo, who showed the panel a video of how a mob killed someone, set the body ablaze and also discussed how to share the body part of the victim, said the anarchy was reminiscent of the Liberian war.

He said, “These scenes are reminiscent of the Liberian Civil War when the fighters believed that once they consume human body parts, they would be fortified, they would be strong.

“It was these incidents that made the Governor of Lagos State ask for military intervention and in my opinion, that was the correct thing to do since the police had been overrun and policemen were fighting for their dear lives.”

It would be recalled that following the alleged shooting of #EndSARS protesters in Lagos, hoodlums wrecked havoc on the state as they looted businesses and set public and private facilities on fire.