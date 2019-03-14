Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has dismissed false reports that he was in coma after a car accident that also allegedly led to the death of his driver.

A few people had taken to social media earlier on Thursday, March 14, to report that the governor was involved in the fatal accident while returning to Kaduna after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja.

However, the governor took to his official Facebook account later on Thursday to rubbish the report as a mischievous act by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He wrote, "KADUNA UPDATE: I woke up after a rare 8-hour bout of deep sleep to learn that some bigotry-driven, PDP-affiliated fake news platform has declared my driver dead and my humble self in coma. Both claims are false.

"I thank them for reducing the days in their lives and adding them to mine. I remain their permanent nightmare and not about to disappear from their wretched and corrupt lives any time soon by the Grace of Almighty Allah, until they are permanently retired and buried. - Nasir @elrufai."

The governor attached the pictures of his political rivals Suleiman Hunkuyi of the PDP and Senator Shehu Sani of the People's Redemption Party (PRP) to the post, as well as a picture of his meeting with the president with other governors present.

El-Rufai recently won re-election for a second term as Kaduna governor in the March 9 governorship election.

He polled 1,045,427 votes to defeat the PDP's Isa Ashiru, who polled 814, 168 votes, and 36 other candidates.