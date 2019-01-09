Egbeyemi said this in a statement signed by his Special Assistant (Media), Mr Odunayo Ogunmola.

According to the statement, the deputy governor made the remarks when he received officials of the chapter of the Presidential Support Committee for Buhari/Osinbajo in his office in Ado-Ekiti.

He urged the people to keep faith with the party at the centre, the All Progressives Congress(APC), to enjoy better standard of living and good governance.

He also urged them to vote for President Buhari and all other APC candidates in the National and State Assembly elections.

According to him, Ekiti will be better off when its people are ruled by the same party at the Federal and State level while assuring that the state had more to gain having Buhari in office beyond 2019.

Egbeyemi stressed that the APC-led Federal Government deserved the votes of Ekiti people owing to numerous projects being executed in the state.

The deputy governor listed some of the projects to include the Federal Secretariat complex, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) complex, the Federal Housing Estate, Federal roads projects and social intervention programmes.

He, however, advised various campaign groups working for the re-election of President Buhari and Vice President Osinbajo to work toward achieving victory at the polls.

“I congratulate you on your appointment, I have received many support groups promoting the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari and this is good for the task ahead

“We should all work together to ensure that President Buhari wins, infact, we want to win with more votes this time around

“I want to urge our people to vote for President Buhari and all APC candidates, because when we have APC at the Federal and State levels, things will move forward

“Let us work hard for the party because when Buhari wins, Nigerians will enjoy and Ekiti people will also enjoy more dividends of democracy,” he said.

The State Coordinator of the group, Chief Abiodun Obayemi, said all hands were on deck to mobilise Nigerians to ensure victory for the APC.

Obayemi promised to work hand-in-hand with the party structure and other stakeholders to win Ekiti for Buhari and other APC candidates.