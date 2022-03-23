EFCC's boss gets appointed chairman of Anti-Corruption Institutions in West Africa

Bawa, who also doubles as Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said this on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, while giving his closing remarks at the just concluded NACIWA General Assembly held in Abuja.

He said, “The ECOWAS sub- region is threatened by existential security challenges which may not be unrelated directly or indirectly to corruption. We must therefore intensify efforts to stem the spate of illicit financial flows within the sub- region including illicit flows by Politically Exposed Persons( PEPs).

“We must also continue to amplify effective collaboration and intelligence sharing in our quest to rid the sub- region of financial crimes while collectively addressing the security challenges prevalent in the sub- region".