The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said that it will need petitions to go after Hushpuppi, Baddyosha and every person Nigerian musician, 9ice, mentioned in his song ‘Living Things.’

The EFCC said this while replying to a tweet by one of its followers, @onlydotcom on Friday, November 1, 2019.

The follower had asked the anti-graft agency to go after all the men 9ice mentioned in the song.

The follower tweeted, “EFCC, sit down and listen to the song, Living Things, by 9ice and do your work with the fear of God. Nigeria will be better for it.”

In the song, which was banned in 2016 by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) for promoting fraud, 9ice praised Ray Hushpuppi, Investor BJ, Baddy Osha, Opa6, Bayo Otunola and other social media celebrities, who have been accused of fraud.

9ice also mentioned Mompha, a popular Dubai-based Nigerian, known for flaunting his riches on social media.

9ice song "Living Things' was banned by the NBC in 2016 because it was believed to be promoting cyber fraud. (Thisday)

Recall that the commission recently arrested Ismaila Mustapha popularly known as Mompha for alleged internet fraud and money laundering.

Replying to @onlydotcom’s tweet, EFCC said a written statement would be needed to support any allegation against the social media celebrities.

The anti-graft agency tweeted, “Do you mean that (song) could be a petition? Not enough anyway. “However, the Eagle still requests a written statement to support any allegation that has been made.”

Other social media celebrities mentioned in ‘Living Things’ by 9ice include, Jaguar, Cash Music, Lord BT, Nicky Baller, Olu JC, Junior White, Ugo, Wassup London, M. White, Don KC and Lati.