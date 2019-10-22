The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has picked up Ismaila Mustapha, popularly referred to as Mompha, for alleged internet fraud and money laundering.

Often clean shaven and garishly attired, Mompha has a habit of flaunting his wealth and bling acquisitions on social media platforms, especially on Instagram.

“The EFCC, Lagos office, has arrested a renowned social media celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha popularly known as Mompha for an alleged involvement in internet related fraud and money laundering,” the anti-graft agency announced on its Twitter page.

“The suspect, a premium and first class customer of one of the popular international airlines, was arrested on Friday, 18 October 2019 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on his way to Dubai Emirate following series of intelligence reports received by the commission.

“Actionable cross border intelligence received from collaborative law enforcement agencies about his alleged involvement in criminal activities, further strengthened our suspicion.

“Ismaila who allegedly perpetrates his fraudulent activities under the guise of being a Bureau de Change operator is always seen with his little son flaunting huge amount of foreign currencies on his social media platforms.

Operatives of the EFCC on duty (Punch)

“Investigations have also revealed that Ismaila is only using the BDC business he jointly owns with his siblings, as a decoy to launder his proceeds of crime.

“However, the suspect has volunteered useful information to the operatives and has admitted to be reasonably involved in the first two cases he was alleged to be involved in.

“At the point of arrest, five wristwatches with a total worth of over twenty million naira (N20, 000, 000: 00) were recovered from him.

"The suspects will soon be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded,” the EFCC added.

Pulse understands that the EFCC has been working with the international police for months to rein in Mompha.

The EFCC has also been collaborating with the FBI and other international law enforcement agencies on a slew of internet fraud suspects of Nigerian descent across the globe.