EFCC urges youths to expose economic, financial crimes and get paid

Abdulrasheed Bawa, the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says Nigerian youths have an opportunity to get paid for exposing economic and financial crimes that lead to financial recovery.
Bawa also encouraged whistleblowers to make use of the EFCC reporting app, Eagle Eye, to report economic and financial crimes cases.
The EFCC boss urged the youths and the general public to embrace the whistleblowing policy of the commission to make legitimate income.
Bawa made the appeal on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, when a group of social media influencers under the aegis of the Mofeto Miracle Shurch in Abuja.
In a statement posted on the commission’s Facebook page, Bawa said the policy is still in force.
In its remark, the group led by author and human rights activist, Richard Akinola, said they have followed closely the performance of the Bawa-led EFCC and have realised that concerted efforts are needed in the fight against corruption.
The whistleblowing policy of the Federal Government was launched during the first tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration as part of its efforts to fight corruption.
