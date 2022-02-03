EFCC urges youths to expose economic, financial crimes and get paid

The EFCC boss urged the youths and the general public to embrace the whistleblowing policy of the commission to make legitimate income.

Bawa made the appeal on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, when a group of social media influencers under the aegis of the Mofeto Miracle Shurch in Abuja.

In a statement posted on the commission’s Facebook page, Bawa said the policy is still in force.

Bawa also encouraged whistleblowers to make use of the EFCC reporting app, Eagle Eye, to report economic and financial crimes cases.

In its remark, the group led by author and human rights activist, Richard Akinola, said they have followed closely the performance of the Bawa-led EFCC and have realised that concerted efforts are needed in the fight against corruption.