The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has marked properties belonging to the former Governor of Abia State, Orji Kalu for seizure.

The commission on Saturday, December 14, 2019, marked Kalu’s companies, TheSun newspaper and Slok Nigeria Limited.

Recall that the ex-governor was recently sentenced to 12 years in prison by Muhammed Idris, a judge of the Federal High court in Ikoyi for diverting N7 billion from the coffers of Abia state.

According to The Cable, spokesman of the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, said the marking is to ensure that the properties are not dissipated following the order of the court.

The Sun newspaper belongs to Orji Kalu (TheCable)

Kalu’s trial started in 2007, but was not convicted until 2019.

Meanwhile, the Senate has said that Kalu's seat would not be declared vacant. The Senate spokesperson, Godiya Akwashiki said it's against the law to declare Kalu's position in the senate vacant.