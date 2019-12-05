The court convicted Kalu, now a senator, on all the 39 counts preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission charge.

Kalu was charged alongside a former Commissioner for Finance, in the state Jones Udeogu, and his company, Slok Nig. Ltd.

While Kalu and his company were found guilty of all the 39 counts, Udeogu was convicted on 34 counts and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment.

The court ordered that the Slok Nig. Ltd. Should be wound up and its assets forfeited to the Federal Government

Full details later...