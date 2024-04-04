Before you risk it, here’s what the law says about spraying of naira notes

For context, spraying naira notes is a popular practice at Nigerian parties. This idea, popularised by Nigerian Owambe culture and the flamboyant lifestyles of celebrities is a habit the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) seriously frowns at.

Unfortunately, many Nigerians do not know that spraying naira notes at weddings or funerals could land them in trouble.

What does the law say?

The CBN regards spraying of naira notes as “abusing the country’s symbol of sovereignty.”

This sentiment is strengthened by Section 21 of the CBN Act which makes it a crime to tamper with or deface naira notes.

According to the section, “A person who tampers with a coin or note issued by the Bank is guilty of an offence and shall on conviction be liable to imprisonment for a term not less than six months or to a fine not less than N50,000 or to both such fine and imprisonment.”

Section 21(3) of the CBN Act specifically forbids Nigerians to spray or throw the national currency at social occasions.

The section says, “For the avoidance of doubt, spraying of, dancing or matching on the Naira or any note issued by the Bank during social occasions or otherwise howsoever, shall constitute an abuse and defacing of the Naira or such note and shall be punishable under subsection (1) of this section.”

What constitutes abuse of naira?

Spraying naira notes. Hawking naira notes. Using naira notes for money bouquet. Throwing bundles of naira notes. Loading naira notes into spray guns to spray at parties. Defacing naira notes, like dancing, or writing on them. Squeezing of naira notes.

Judicial precedent

Bobrisky is not the first Nigerian to get in trouble for abusing naira notes, as many others have been arrested for a range of the above-stated violations.

Most recently, in February 2024, Nollywood actress, Oluwadarasimi Omoseyin, was sentenced to six months imprisonment for spraying and dancing on naira notes. The court also gave her an option of a fine of ₦300,000.

