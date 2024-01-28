ADVERTISEMENT
We were not informed - ECOWAS reacts to Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso's exit

Nurudeen Shotayo

The military regimes in the three countries announced on Sunday their decision to exit ECOWAS following their suspension from the regional bloc.

(L-R ) The leader of Burkina Faso, Ibrahim Traoré, Mali’s military leader Colonel Assimi Goita and Niger’s General Abdourahmane Tchiani [ChannelsTV]
This comes as a reaction to an earlier announcement by the three Saheel nations that they're exiting ECOWAS.

The military leaders of Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso, in a joint statement on the afternoon of Sunday, January 28, 2024, announced their immediate withdrawal from the regional bloc.

They claimed that the move was a “sovereign decision” to leave ECOWAS “without delay,” saying the body had become a threat to members.

But in its reaction, the body said it was yet to receive any direct formal notification from the three member states regarding their purported exit.

"The attention of the Commission of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS Commission) has been drawn to a statement broadcast on the National Televisions of Mali and Niger announcing the decision of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger to withdraw from ECOWAS.

"The ECOWAS Commission is yet to receive any direct formal notification from the three Member States about their intention to withdraw from the Community," the body stated in a statement on Sunday evening.

The relationship between the three nations and ECOWAS has been tense since the military junta took over via coups in Niger last July, Burkina Faso in 2022, and Mali in 2020.

Consequently, the trio were suspended from ECOWAS, with Niger and Mali facing heavy sanctions.

Shortly after the Niger coup, the regional bloc threatened to send its standby military force into the country to restore constitutional order and reinstate ousted President Mohamed Bazoum.

But Mali and Burkina Faso declared their support for Niger and threatened to defend the regime if the regional body followed through with its threat of military action.

Meanwhile, ECOWAS has since opted to dialogue with the three nations to reach a conclusion that will see to the return of constitutional order.

The body also restated this on Sunday, saying it has been working with the three countries towards a peaceful restoration of constitutional order and stressing that they remain important members of the bloc.

"The ECOWAS Commission, as directed by the Authority of Heads of State and Government, has been working assiduously with these countries for the restoration of constitutional order. Burkina Faso, Niger, and Mali remain important members of the Community and the Authority remains committed to finding a negotiated solution to the political impasse.

"The ECOWAS Commission remains seized with the development and shall make further pronouncements as the situation evolves," the statement added.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

