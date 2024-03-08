Nigerians will smile again under Tinubu - Edun

The minister's promise comes amid the prevailing economic hardship in the country triggered by the reforms and policies of the current administration.

Nigerians are enduring a torrid time as prices of food items and other commodities continue to surge.

However, Edun remains optimistic that the economy will soar higher, noting that the welfare of the citizens is the uppermost in the mind of the Tinubu government.

He made these known while speaking at the burial of Dr Onaolapo Soleye, a former Finance Minister, held at Owu Baptist Church, Abeokuta, on Friday, March 8, 2024.

Soleye, who served under the military regime of Gen. Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), died at 90 last November.

“What is good for Nigeria is what is uppermost in our minds, not what the IMF or any other foreign organisation thinks.

“By God’s grace, under the able leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, we will move forward with this economy, and Nigerians will smile again,” Edun said.

The minister also acknowledged the brilliance and contribution of the deceased to the nation's economy during his lifetime, recalling how he was able to resolve some trade disputes through his initiatives.

For his part, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State revealed his administration's plans to immortalise Soleye, whose tenure witnessed the birth of Oodua Investment Group.

“Baba was a gentleman. But as gentle as he was, he was also an activist. From all accounts, he was a black nationalist.

“As a state government, we have decided that we are going to immortalise this great man of Ogun State. We will be naming something after him, something that people will remember as someone who served this state diligently and selflessly.