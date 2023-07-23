EBSU ranks 6th best state university in 2023 Webometric ranking – VC

He added that all the verified programmes of the university had been fully accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC) and other relevant bodies.

Nweke disclosed this on Saturday in Abakaliki in an address delivered on behalf of Prof. Chigozie Ogbu, the Vice-Chancellor, during the 25th Matriculation ceremony held at its permanent site in Abakaliki.

He said: “The university is a choice institution that has consistently demonstrated its commitment to excellence and currently ranks sixth best among state universities in Nigeria in the 2023 Webometric ranking.

“All the verified programmes in the university are accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC) and other relevant bodies.

“Over the years, this citadel of learning has produced numerous leaders of great values; captains of industries and individuals who have positively impacted the society.”

He enjoined the matriculants to embrace their studies and to shun cultism; examination irregularities and misconduct, drug abuse, armed robbery as well as gender-based violence.

“Ebonyi State University views these offences seriously and offenders will be meted appropriate punishment and prosecution where applicable.

“In this regard, we urge you to report any form of intimidation towards you to relevant authorities of the institution without delay for prompt action; therefore, speak out, for EBSU is here to protect and ensure your safety always,” he added.

“The Visitor to the University and Gov. Francis Nwifuru, and his wife, Mrs Mary-Maudline Nwifuru are eloquent testimonies to this claim.

“I want to reaffirm our commitment as an institution to provide you with all the tools necessary for your success, we are here to guide and support you throughout this remarkable journey.”

Nwifuru, in his goodwill message, called on the matriculants to shun cultism, examination misconduct, armed robbery and other social vices throughout their course of study in the institution.

The governor, represented by Prof. Omaka Omeri (SAN), the state Commissioner for Tertiary Education, said that the state would not hesitate to invoke its anti-cultism law to deal with any student caught indulging in cultism and other outlawed social activities on the campus.

He enjoined the new intakes to concentrate on their studies to achieve the best in their academic pursuits.

He said that the state government would prioritise infrastructure in the institution as well as ensure the promotion of functional and technical education to enable students of the institution to become self-reliant after graduation.

“I wish to inform all our matriculating students that they are here to study; anything that can bring you down or make you run into conflict with the law and the rules of this university, please, run away from it.

“The government will not protect you when you commit any crime and you run to them because you have somebody in government; the government will allow the law to take its full course,” the governor said.