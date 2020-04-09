The NNPC Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Dr Kennie Obateru, gave this assurance in a statement issued on Wednesday in Lagos.

Obateru quoted the Managing Director of Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC), Mr Musa Lawan, as saying that although there were restrictions of movement in some parts of the country, PPMC had maintained steady supply of petroleum products nationwide.

Lawan added that the company had enough products in its marine and land depots that could last another two months.

“I want to assure Nigerians that PPMC has enough petroleum products to go round, as they prepare to celebrate Easter.

“We have up to 2.53 billion litres, both in marine and in our inland depots. There are enough petroleum products in stock, and as we speak, some vessels laden with petroleum products are en route to the country,” he said.

Lawan disclosed that PPMC would soon automate its processes, maintaining that the deployment of the application would reduce face-to-face interactions with marketers and promote transparency in all its operations.

He commended the operations staff at the depots and other stakeholders for ensuring free flow of petroleum products to every nook and cranny of the country, in spite of the restriction of movement in some states of the federation.

Lawan also urged Nigerians to avoid panic buying or stock-piling of petroleum products because of the associated danger and risks.