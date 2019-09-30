Former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, was involved in a physical struggle with officials of the Department of State Services (DSS) when he was arraigned in court on Monday, September 30, 2019.

Sowore was arrested by the DSS on August 3 for calling for nationwide protests, tagged RevolutionNow, against the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government.

The DSS accused the Sahara Reporters founder of plotting with foreign interests to overthrow the Buhari government that was re-elected in February.

Despite a court order to release him last week, the secret police failed to obey, and then arraigned him at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday.

Sowore was arraigned on a seven-count charge alongside one Olawale Bakare, but both accused pleaded not guilty to the charges.

While being escorted out of the court premises after his plea, the activist broke into revolution chants with his supporters also chanting in the background of a video posted by Sahara Reporters.

However, the officials ushering him out of the court kept dragging him out despite his physical resistance.

Sowore kept yelling "Stop it!" as he was dragged through a door with his supporters reiterating that he's not a criminal and should not be treated roughly.

Presiding judge, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu, fixed bail application hearing for Friday, October 4.