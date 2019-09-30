Former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, insists that a revolution will happen in the country when he was arraigned on charges of treasonable felony and money laundering on Monday, September 30, 2019.

Sowore was arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS) on August 3 for calling for nationwide protests, tagged RevolutionNow, against the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government.

The DSS accused the Sahara Reporters founder of plotting with foreign interests to overthrow the Buhari government that was re-elected in February.

Despite a court order to release him last week, the secret police failed to obey, and then arraigned him at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday.

While narrating his ordeal in detention, according to Sahara Reporters, Sowore said he's happy that people are staying strong.

He said he remains convinced that a people's revolution will happen in the country.

"I have no doubt this will come to an end in favour of the Nigerian people.

"Whether you like it or not, the revolution will happen. It is only a matter time," he said.

He also lamented that he's been denied the same manner of access that terrorists are granted in detention.

He said, "I have a bad shoulder which they (DSS) broke during my arrest.

"They gave me no access to telephone. No TV. No newspapers. Nothing.

"What is interesting is that Boko Haram commanders who are engaged in high level terrorism have access to telephone, TV and even cable in their cells.

"So you wonder which one is better: a freedom fighter or a terrorist."

Sowore was arraigned on a seven-count charge on Monday alongside one Olawale Bakare. Both accused pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Presiding judge, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu, fixed bail application hearing for Friday, October 4.