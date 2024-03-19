ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Delta governor confident no innocent citizens will suffer for murder of soldiers

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor gave the assurance that those culpable would be brought to book.

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State [Peoples Gazette]
Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State [Peoples Gazette]

Recommended articles

Oborevwori said this on Tuesday while speaking with State House Correspondents after a meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said the unfortunate killings of military personnel had further exacerbated the feud between the two warring communities.

"Since last year, we have been enjoying peace in Delta State and we commend all security agencies. Mr President assured me that he is in support of the peace and we both condemned the killing of the officers and the soldiers who were on peace mission.

ADVERTISEMENT

"What is happening now is something that we didn't bargain for. But we want to assure everybody that there would be no more attack on the villages if there is any that has happened in the past."

The governor gave the assurance that those culpable would be brought to book, adding that innocent citizens are assured of safety.

He said a meeting between the state government and traditional leaders would be held next week to find a quick resolution to the issue on ground.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 17 military personnel were killed during a communal clash in Delta State on last Thursday.

The personnel met their death during a rescue mission in a clash between Okuama and Okoloba communities in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the burning down of some villages in the affected communities, Oborevwori said many opinions circulating about the incidence were not true.

"The issue of whether a place has been burnt down or people have been killed, it has happened but what is the way forward? The ways forward are two ways. The people that have been killed, the officers and soldiers, we must see how we can find succour for their families and give them befitting burial, also the community.

"Anything that has happened in the community in the past will not happen again. We assure that the people who are culpable will be brought to book."

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Delta governor confident no innocent citizens will suffer for murder of soldiers

Delta governor confident no innocent citizens will suffer for murder of soldiers

Nnamdi Kanu says he can end insecurity in Southeast 'in 2 minutes' if released

Nnamdi Kanu says he can end insecurity in Southeast 'in 2 minutes' if released

UK's King Charles III ends death rumours by making public appearance

UK's King Charles III ends death rumours by making public appearance

Reps desperate to find out what happened to Nigeria's $300m antimalarial fund

Reps desperate to find out what happened to Nigeria's $300m antimalarial fund

Killers of 17 soldiers may not be Nigerians  —  Akpabio

Killers of 17 soldiers may not be Nigerians  —  Akpabio

Commissioner says Gombe State is reaping dividends of Gov Yahaya's reforms

Commissioner says Gombe State is reaping dividends of Gov Yahaya's reforms

Husband and wife with 22 children are hungry for more — they want to adopt

Husband and wife with 22 children are hungry for more — they want to adopt

Kwara Govt to begin HPV vaccine in secondary schools to stop cervical cancer

Kwara Govt to begin HPV vaccine in secondary schools to stop cervical cancer

Zamfara lawmaker grants ₦9.2m scholarship to 309 students in his constituency

Zamfara lawmaker grants ₦9.2m scholarship to 309 students in his constituency

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

FG hopeful in ECOWAS health officials to boost regional disease control (Channels Television)

FG hopeful in ECOWAS health officials to boost regional disease control

Sheikh Abubakar Gumi is an influential cleric in Kaduna State. (Punch)

Gumi seeks Tinubu's permission to dialogue with bandits to rescue abducted students

Gov Ademola Adeleke [PeoplesGazette]

Adeleke reveals criminals' plans to abduct pupils, attack farms in the state

Ekiti state Governor, Biodun Oyebanji. [Twitter:@ekitistategov]

Ekiti Govt stops monthly salary of traditional chief over chieftaincy dispute