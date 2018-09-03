news

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has said the Delta State Government will undertake the medical treatment of the victims of the St. Paul Catholic Church building collapse.

The about 100-year-old church building located at Ugolo, Adagbrasa in Okpe local government area of the Delta state caved in during service on Sunday, September 2, 2018.

An 11-year-old drummer was reported dead.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Charles Aniagwu, Governor Okowa has directed that adequate medical attention must be given to the survivors of the unfortunate building collapse.

According to the preliminary report by the Commissioner for Works, James Augoye, one person died from the incident, eleven were rushed to the hospital out of which seven have been treated and discharged while the remaining four were still undergoing treatment and were in stable conditions.

"The church is a 100 years old church building and in an attempt to rebuild and expand the church, the old church building collapsed as a result of heavily soaked waters occasioned by the weight of worshippers who leaned against the walls while the early morning mass was on," Augoye said.

"While we pledge to pay the cost of treatment for the injured, people must ensure they seek necessary approvals before construction of buildings particularly public structures to avoid incidences such as this." he added.

Senate President Bukola Saraki had earlier condoled with the Catholic Church and the State Government over the incident.

Similarly, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has also commiserated with the people of the state over the loss.