Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Delta Church collapse: PDP consoles, church, parishioners, victims

Delta Church Collapse PDP consoles parishioners, victims

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan in Abuja on Sunday, PDP described the incident as traumatic, considering that it occurred when innocent and devout parishioners were at a morning Mass worshipping God.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
10-year-old drummer crushed to death as Church collapses in Delta play

Picture of a collapsed building (Illustration)

(Ladun Liadi)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has consoled the victims, particularly parishioners and family of the deceased in the tragic collapse of St. Paul Catholic Church, Ugolo, Adagbrasa, in Okpe Local Government Area of Delta.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan in Abuja on Sunday, PDP described the incident as traumatic, considering that it occurred when innocent and devout parishioners were at a morning Mass worshipping God.

“Indeed, our hearts and prayers go out to the bereaved, the wounded, all members of St Paul’s Ugolo and the Catholic Church at large, over this sad event.

“We urge the parishioners to be strong and not allow the incident to wane their faith and confidence in God.”

Ologbondiyan also condoled with Gov. Ifeyinwa Okowa of Delta over the unfortunate incident.

He urged all public-spirited persons and groups to immediately come to the assistance of the Church and the victims.

“Finally, our party prays for the repose of the soul of the faithful departed and speedy recovery for the injured.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Saraki PDP might dump Senate President, Atiku, here's whybullet
2 Buhari President warns Nigerians to stop travelling illegally for...bullet
3 Oshiomhole APC chairman reacts to Saraki’s declaration for Presidentbullet

Related Articles

Saraki Senate President condoles with Catholic Church, Delta State
Church Building Collapse Okowa expresses shock over death of worshiper in Delta
Tragedy Church building collapses, crushes 10-year-old drummer to death in Delta
Politics 13 incredible stories of American servicemen who were awarded the Medal of Honor — the military's highest honor
2018 Prophecy Prophets say Pope Francis and Buhari may die this year
Peter Obi 'Nigeria needs serious prayers to survive' - Ex-Gov
Ayo Fayose I stand by Apostle Johnson Suleman – Governor says
Uyo Church Collapse NDDC boss sympathises with families of victims
Pulse List 8 notorious criminals Nigerians can never forget

Local

Speaker House of Assembly lauds FG over deployment of troops
In Zamfara Lawmakers donate N6m, food item to families of deceased APC chairmen
Osita Okechukwu
Buhari President will award contract for Eastern Corridor Railways before December, VON DG assures
Lai Mohammed says Buhari is on the right path
Lai Mohammed FG okays $1.3bn for 5 critical projects
Buhari says he is not afraid of free and fair elections
Buhari President committed to addressing illegal migration, say APC