Delta Church Collapse PDP consoles parishioners, victims

news

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has consoled the victims, particularly parishioners and family of the deceased in the tragic collapse of St. Paul Catholic Church, Ugolo, Adagbrasa, in Okpe Local Government Area of Delta.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan in Abuja on Sunday, PDP described the incident as traumatic, considering that it occurred when innocent and devout parishioners were at a morning Mass worshipping God.

“Indeed, our hearts and prayers go out to the bereaved, the wounded, all members of St Paul’s Ugolo and the Catholic Church at large, over this sad event.

“We urge the parishioners to be strong and not allow the incident to wane their faith and confidence in God.”

Ologbondiyan also condoled with Gov. Ifeyinwa Okowa of Delta over the unfortunate incident.

He urged all public-spirited persons and groups to immediately come to the assistance of the Church and the victims.

“Finally, our party prays for the repose of the soul of the faithful departed and speedy recovery for the injured.”