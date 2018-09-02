Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Church Collapse: Saraki condoles with Catholic Church, Delta State

Saraki Senate President condoles with Catholic Church, Delta State

Saraki, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Yusuph Olaniyonu, promised to help ensure that survivors received necessary medical attention.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
7 corruption allegations APC says will stop Saraki's presidential ambition play Church Collapse: Saraki condoles with Catholic Church, Delta State (Twitter/Bukola Saraki )

The President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, on Sunday, commiserated with the Delta State Government and the Catholic Church in Nigeria over the collapse of St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Okpe Local Government Area.

Saraki, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Yusuph Olaniyonu, promised to help ensure that survivors received necessary medical attention.

My prayers are with the worshippers, affected families, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and the people of Delta State on this morning’s collapse of St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Okpe LGA.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and provide assistance to see that survivors are rescued and treated.

“Right now, we must all come together as Muslims, Christians, people of faith and most importantly, Nigerians to provide all necessary relief for the affected families and community.

“This tragedy affects us all and we join the Catholic community to mourn the deceased, even as rescue efforts are still under way,” he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Buhari President warns Nigerians to stop travelling illegally for...bullet
2 Saraki PDP might dump Senate President, Atiku, here's whybullet
3 Oshiomhole APC chairman reacts to Saraki’s declaration for Presidentbullet

Related Articles

Saraki Security agencies have been assigned to arrest Senate President – Timi Frank
Hamidu Tafida PDP presidential aspirant begs Nigerians to donate N200 each so he can buy nomination forms
Nigerian News Roundup 'Lifeless' Buhari, 'President' Saraki, and other top stories of the week
Saraki PDP might dump Senate President, Atiku, here's why
2019 Election Saraki reacts to reports that he betrayed Atiku by declaring for President
PDP Party says all its presidential aspirants must sign an undertaking
Oshiomhole APC chairman reacts to Saraki’s declaration for President
Saraki Senate President picks up presidential nomination form 24 hours after declaration
Atiku Ex-VP cries as he's gifted PDP forms to contest for President

Local

Buhari says he is not afraid of free and fair elections
Buhari President says he is not afraid of free and fair elections
Donald Duke clarifies his statement on gays
Donald Duke Presidential aspirant clarifies his statement on homosexuals
10-year-old drummer crushed to death as Church collapses in Delta
Church Building Collapse Okowa expresses shock over death of worshiper in Delta
Army Spokesman, Brig.-Gen. Texas Chukwu
In Borno Army denies alleged killing of 30 soldiers