Dabiri-Erewa lauds Nigerians on their U.S. election victory

The Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has applauded the victory achieved by Nigerians who won major seats in the just-concluded elections in the United States.

It said the NiDCOM Boss is elated by this development and congratulates each of the victors for their victories.

Dabiri-Erewa said that these Nigerians had brought not only fame to themselves but had used their God given talents, skills, hard work and resilient spirit to shore up the image of the country.

She also said that this feat has shown their leadership prowess and ability to succeed.

The winners are Segun Adeyina, for Georgia State Representative in District 110, Gabe Okoye, Georgia State Representative in District 102, Solomon Adesanya, Georgia State Representative, District 43, Tish Naghise, Georgia State Representative District 68, Phil Olaleye, Georgia State Representative District 59, and Carol Kazeem, Pennsylvania State Representative District 159.

Similarly, the duo of Dr. Oye Owolewa and Esther Agbaje were re-elected, while Dr. Oye Owolewa got re- elected to the US House of Representatives (Shadow Representative) in Washington DC. Esther Agbaje won her seat for Minnesota State Representative in District 59B.

The elated NiDCOM Boss wished them more wisdom and knowledge in the discharge of their duties.

She also congratulated Nigerian American Public Affairs Committee, a diaspora professional organisation in the US that collectively mobilises support for Nigerian Americans involved in Politics and Public Service in the US.

“Congratulations to you all and keep making Nigerians proud, we love you and will keep celebrating you,” she said.

