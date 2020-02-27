Three months after the November 16 governorship election in Kogi state, a High Court sitting in Lokoja has ruled that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had no candidate in the election.

In a ruling on Thursday, February 27, 2019, Justice John Olorunfemi of the State High Court 4 said that the party’s primary elections that produced Engineer Musa Wada on September 3, 2019, was fraught with irregularities, Punch reports.

The ruling was predicated on the suit filed by Abubakar, the eldest son of a former governor of the state Ibrahim Idris to challenge the emergence of Engineer Musa Wada as the candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state’s gubernatorial election.

“Neither the claimant, Alhaji Abubakar Idris, nor the defendant, Engineer Musa Wada, can lay claim to being the authentic candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party since the primary was inconclusive,” the Judge said.