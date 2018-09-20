Court reportedly stops police from arresting Senator Adeleke

news

A court has restrained the Nigerian Police from arresting Senator Ademola Adeleke representing Osun West Senatorial district, Osun state.

Channels reports that the Senator has obtained a court order, preventing the police from arresting the Osun Peoples Democratic Party's governorship candidate.

There are no further details about the court order.

Senator Adeleke defies Police invitation over exam malpractice

Senator Ademola Adeleke defied the invitation of the Nigeria Police Force to appear in Abuja for arraignment over certain crimes just days before he contests in the Osun State gubernatorial election.

ALSO READ: Senator Adeleke defies Police invitation over exam malpractice

In a statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, on Wednesday, September 19, 2018, Senator Adeleke is facing charges of examination malpractice, criminal conspiracy, personation, breach of duty, and aiding and abetting.

The lawmaker is accused of conspiring with four others to carry out the acts while writing National Examination Council (NECO) on July 21, 2017.

Adeleke and the four other suspects were asked to report to the Special Investigation Panel, Force Headquarters, Abuja immediately for arraignment in court.

Senator Adeleke's alleged crimes

According to the Police, Senator Adeleke registered for NECO in 2017 by impersonating students of Ojo/Aro Community High School in Osun State. When he was arrested on July 27, 2017, he signed a statement admitting that he registered but did not sit for the examination.

However, according to a result obtained from NECO, Adeleke has seven credits and one pass in the examination he claimed he didn't participate in. It was also discovered that in his application, he claimed he was born on June 12, 1997 (20 years old) even though he was 57 at the time.

The others who have been implicated in the scandal are Adeleke's brother, Sikiru, principal of the school, Aregbesola Mufutau, the staff responsible for registration, Gbadamosi Thomas Ojo and a teacher, Dare Olutope.