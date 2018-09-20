PDP reacts to Ademola Adeleke’s invitation by police

news

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reacted to the invitation of its governorship candidate in the upcoming Osun governorship election, Ademola Adeleke.

The police accused the PDP guber candidate of examination malpractice, criminal conspiracy, breach of duty and also invited him for questioning few days to the election scheduled to hold on September 22, 2018.

According to the party’s spokesman, Kola ologbondiyan the police summon is laughable.

Invite Kemi Adeosun

Ologbondiyan wondered why the police did not invite former minister of finance, Kemi Adeosun who was accused of certificate forgery.

He also called on the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris to call his men to order, adding that it is only the people that can decide who becomes Governor of Osun state.

According to Daily Post, he said “Adeleke certificate circus, leading to laughable trumped-up charges by the Police, as horrible, nauseating and displeasing.

“While the PDP is in no way against any legitimate effort by any security agency in the discharge of its duties, we totally reject this unrelenting attempt to use trumped up charges to take down our candidate, simply because the APC has realized that he is coasting to victory.

“Perhaps, the police need to be educated that the West African Examination Council (WAEC) has already confirmed that Senator Adeleke wrote his WAEC examination in 1981, thus ending the earlier unnecessary controversy about his WAEC status.

“Moreover, this is the same police that have not been able to invite the disgraced erstwhile minister of finance, Kemi Adeosun, who confessed to having a forged NYSC Exemption Certificate or the Special Assistant to the President on Prosecution and Chairman of the Special Investigative Panel for the Recovery of Public Property, Chief Okoi Obono-Obla, whose certificate, WAEC openly told the National Assembly, is fake.

“Moreso, there are several leaders in APC, whose certificates have been questioned and which the Police have not considered it needful to conduct the littlest investigation.”