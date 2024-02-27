Court orders arrest of Kano musician Ado Gwanja over immoral lyrics

A high court in Kano has taken action against Ado Gwanja, a prominent Kannywood actor and singer, by ordering his arrest over accusations of using inappropriate language in his songs.

The court's decision came in response to a complaint filed by Badamasi Gandu, a legal practitioner, who accused Gwanja of promoting immorality and violating the state's cultural and religious principles through his music.

The complaint alleged that Gwanja's songs directly advocate fornication and other immoral behaviours, which contradict the moral teachings of Islam.

Consequently, an Upper Shari’ah court in Bichi instructed the police to arrest Gwanja, along with Mr. 442, Safara’u, and six other suspected accomplices, to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter.

Seeking legal protection against the arrest, Gwanja approached the Kano high court for a restraining order against the state police.

However, the court magistrate, Aisha Mahmud, overturned the previous order and directed the police to proceed with Gwanja's arrest and initiate an investigation in collaboration with the Kano state censorship board.

In addition to the arrest order, the court imposed several restrictions on Gwanja, prohibiting him from posting his music online and performing at public events such as weddings.

Furthermore, Gwanja is required to submit his songs to the Kano film and videos censorship board for approval before their public release.

