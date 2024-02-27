ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Court orders arrest of Kano musician Ado Gwanja over immoral lyrics

Ima Elijah

The court imposed several restrictions on Gwanja, prohibiting him from posting his music online and performing at public events.

Ado Gwanja
Ado Gwanja

Recommended articles

A high court in Kano has taken action against Ado Gwanja, a prominent Kannywood actor and singer, by ordering his arrest over accusations of using inappropriate language in his songs.

The court's decision came in response to a complaint filed by Badamasi Gandu, a legal practitioner, who accused Gwanja of promoting immorality and violating the state's cultural and religious principles through his music.

The complaint alleged that Gwanja's songs directly advocate fornication and other immoral behaviours, which contradict the moral teachings of Islam.

ADVERTISEMENT

Consequently, an Upper Shari’ah court in Bichi instructed the police to arrest Gwanja, along with Mr. 442, Safara’u, and six other suspected accomplices, to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter.

Seeking legal protection against the arrest, Gwanja approached the Kano high court for a restraining order against the state police.

However, the court magistrate, Aisha Mahmud, overturned the previous order and directed the police to proceed with Gwanja's arrest and initiate an investigation in collaboration with the Kano state censorship board.

In addition to the arrest order, the court imposed several restrictions on Gwanja, prohibiting him from posting his music online and performing at public events such as weddings.

Furthermore, Gwanja is required to submit his songs to the Kano film and videos censorship board for approval before their public release.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ado Gwanja's songs, which enjoy popularity among women and youths in the northern part of the country, include titles such as 'Kujerar Tsakar Gida', 'Mamar-Mamar', 'Ɗakin Baƙuwa', 'Asha Rawa-rawa', 'Kilu ta Ja Bau', 'Kidan Mata', 'Warr', 'Chass', and 'Luwai'.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Anambra building that collapsed, killed 5 people didn't have government approval

Anambra building that collapsed, killed 5 people didn't have government approval

Injured Nigeria is 'going through surgical operation' — Lagos deputy governor Hamzat

Injured Nigeria is 'going through surgical operation' — Lagos deputy governor Hamzat

Court orders arrest of Kano musician Ado Gwanja over immoral lyrics

Court orders arrest of Kano musician Ado Gwanja over immoral lyrics

CBN Governor denies responsibility for Nigeria's economic hardship

CBN Governor denies responsibility for Nigeria's economic hardship

Subsidy removal will ensure transparent, accountable energy sector - Tinubu

Subsidy removal will ensure transparent, accountable energy sector - Tinubu

Senate confirms Hafsat Bakari for appointment as Director, NFIU

Senate confirms Hafsat Bakari for appointment as Director, NFIU

From millionaire to zeronaire  -  Bash Ali wants to rule Nigeria after retirement

From millionaire to zeronaire  -  Bash Ali wants to rule Nigeria after retirement

CBN Governor sounds alarm over $26bn in transactions on Binance Nigeria

CBN Governor sounds alarm over $26bn in transactions on Binance Nigeria

We provided water, biscuits to strengthen protesters - Lagos Police

We provided water, biscuits to strengthen protesters - Lagos Police

Pulse Sports

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

No plan to completly ban sport betting in Nigeria [Rest of World]

Lawmaker clarifies misconceptions on sports betting ban

This announcement was made during the inauguration of the Public Wealth Management Conference organised by the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) in Abuja [NAN]

FG budgets $10 bn to boost forex liquidity, economic growth

A typical day on a Lagos road [Punch]

NARTO suspends planned strike amid economic woes

Image of the House of Representatives chamber used for illustrative purpose [Twitter/@Omoruyi]

House of Reps passes latest bill to establish state police for second reading