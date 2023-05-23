The sports category has moved to a new website.
Court adjourns Seun Kuti’s trial to Wednesday

Bayo Wahab

The artist was recently arrested for assaulting a police officer on the Third Mainland bridge.

Seun Kuti was arrested after slapping a police officer. [Punch]

According to the newspaper, the trial which was slated for Tuesday, May 23, 2023, was adjourned due to the judge’s absence at the court.

The trial has been adjourned till tomorrow, May 24, 2023, because the judge is not around”, an anonymous source told the newspaper.

Recall that the youngest son of Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti was arrested for assaulting a police officer on the Third Mainland bridge.

The Afrobeat musician was caught on camera manhandling and assaulting an officer in uniform.

Shortly after the video surfaced on social media, the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba in a statement ordered the arrest of the musician.

"The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, CFR has ordered the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command to arrest Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti, who was captured on video assaulting a police officer in uniform.

“The IGP has equally ordered a speedy and full investigation into the remote and immediate cause(s) of the assault and prosecution of the suspect accordingly,” the statement read..

Seun thereafter turned himself in at the Lagos State Police Command, Ikeja, where he was arrested and transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti. He’s been in police custody since then.

