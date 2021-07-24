Cotonou-based lawyer says police beat and handcuff Igboho despite being in cell

Salami said this during a Facebook Live Interview with BBC News Yoruba on Saturday, July 24, 2021.

He said the way the police are treating Igboho makes eating and movement within the cell difficult for him.

Sunday Igboho is a Yoruba Nation enforcer (Guardian) Pulse Nigeria

He said, “We are five lawyers handling his case. When we visited Sunday Adeyemo at the police station, he was not beaten but what they did that is alien to the law here is that they handcuffed him inside the police cell after locking the cell. This makes eating and movement within the cell difficult for him to the extent that someone has been helping him in this regard.

“Apart from being a lawyer, I am also a professor of law at a university here in Benin Republic. Part of what we teach our students is human rights. Human rights frown at the action of the police.

“I called the attention of the police commander and the prosecutor to this but still nothing changed. At the moment, Sunday Igboho’s hands are in chains at the police station. This is not good at all.”

The lawyer also said the Nigerian Government’s representatives told the court that Igboho is a gunrunner who tried to divide Nigeria.