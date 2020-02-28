Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, has addressed the Coronavirus case in the state.

During a media parley at the State House in Marina, Sanwo-Olu said his administration is prepared to curtail the deadly disease epidemic in Lagos.

He said, "We're doing all that we need to do to contain the incident in Lagos."

Pulse had reported that Nigeria, Africa's most populous nation, recorded its first case of the deadly coronavirus disease.

In a statement made available to the public, the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed that the case, which was confirmed on Thursday, February 27, 2020, is the first case to be reported in the country since the beginning of the outbreak in China.

The coronavirus has killed nearly 3,000 people and infected over 80,000 globally.

Most of the victims are in mainland China.

The disease was first diagnosed in the Chinese city of Wuhan, with a population of 11 million residents, and has spread to another 46 countries outside China in that time.