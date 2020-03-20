Nigeria has shut down three international airports as part of measures to contain the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

The Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport in Kano, Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu, and the Port Harcourt International Airport in Rivers have all been shut down indefinitely.

This was announced by the Director General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, Musa Nuhu, late on Thursday, March 19, 2020. The shutdown order kicks into effect on Saturday, March 21.

The Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, and the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport in Abuja will remain open, although restrictions announced days ago will continue to be in place.

On Wednesday, March 18, Nigeria banned travellers from 13 high-risk countries - China, Republic of Korea, Spain, Italy, Iran, Japan, France, Germany, USA, UK, Switzerland, Netherland, and Norway. All the affected countries have recorded at least 1000 cases within their borders.

Many of Nigeria's coronavirus cases were travellers from high-risk countries (image used for illustration) [Washington Post]

Nigeria currently has 10 active cases of coronavirus which has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO). Most of the positive cases are of people with history of travel from high-risk countries.

The country's first two cases of coronavirus have recovered, with one already discharged and the other also set to be released if he tests negative a second time.

Since coronavirus was first detected in Wuhan, China in December 2019, over 240,000 people have been infected, and at least 10,000 killed around the world. More than 88,000 people have also recovered from the virus.