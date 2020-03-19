Nigeria’s index coronavirus case--a 44-year-old Italian man who arrived Nigeria on February 25, 2020 from Milan on a Turkish airline flight, and tested positive for the virus on February 27, 2020, has now been cleared of the ailment.

Lagos state government officials tell Pulse that the Italian has now tested negative for the coronavirus.

“He will undergo another test and once fully cleared, he will be released to go home,” says Jubril Gawat, who is a senior adviser to the Lagos State Governor on New Media.

Nigeria, Africa's most populous nation and biggest economy, has now confirmed 12 cases of the coronavirus pandemic currently sweeping the world.