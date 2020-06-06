Nigeria has recorded 328 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the nation's current total to 11,844.

The breakdown of the new cases across states and the Federal Capital Territory of Abuja are as follows:

Lagos-121 FCT-70 Bauchi-25 Rivers-18 Oyo-16 Kaduna-15 Gombe-14 Edo-13 Ogun-13 Jigawa-8 Enugu-6 Kano-5 Osun-2 Ondo-2

3,696 patients have now recovered from the virus nationwide, while 333 have died.

Lagos has the most cases with 5,663 diagnosed of the virus in the nation's most populous city.