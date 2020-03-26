The Lagos state government has commenced massive disinfection of usually crowded bus stops, car parks, markets and other public spaces, as Nigeria’s confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) figures continue to rise.

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) announced on March 25, 2020, that 51 persons have now tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Africa’s most populous nation. 32 of this number were detected in Lagos.

New media aide of the Lagos Governor, Jubril Gawat, says the Babajide Sanwo-Olu led Lagos government has embarked on a disinfection of public places drive, aimed at ridding swathes of the city of microbes and viruses and curbing the spread of the pandemic.

Scavengers have also been chased off dumpsites for public health reasons.

The Lagos government has also ordered a shutdown of markets, schools, clubs and churches in order to promote social distancing and halt large gatherings.

"The Sanwo-Olu administration is concerned about the rising number of COVID-19 cases, hence it is adopting measures to keep residents safe," says Information Commissioner, Gbenga Omotosho.

More than 20 million people reside in Lagos.