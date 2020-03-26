The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus in Lagos, Rivers and Abuja.

According to the NCDC, three out of the five cases are returning travellers into Nigeria while the remaining two are close contacts of a confirmed case.

This has brought the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 51.

The virus has now spread to nine states.

As at 11:25 pm on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, there are 32 cases in Lagos; 10 in Abuja; 3 in Ogun, while Ekiti, Oyo, Edo, Bauchi, Osun and Rivers state have one case each.

So far, only one death has been recorded.