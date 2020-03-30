The Lagos State government has discharged five coronavirus (COVID-19) patients who have recovered from the virus.

The patients were released from the Infectious Disease Centre, Yaba Mainland Hospital on Monday, March 30, 2020, according to a report by The Nation.

"The health workers did fine, all our challenges were attended to. I’m a living witness together with my other colleagues," one of the discharged cases told reporters.

He also called on Nigerians to not panic as the nation deals with containing the outbreak and had words of encouragement for others who are currently dealing with the disease.

He praised the healthcare personnel who are working tirelessly to treat infected people and called for government support on their behalf.

"If they are not here as first responders, many would have died," he said.

Another discharged patient backed this call for support for healthcare workers noting that they need more encouragement.

"Proper insurance will let people do what they have to do," he said.

A total of eight coronavirus cases have now recovered in Nigeria which has recorded a total of 111 cases, as of March 29.

One death was recorded last week.