Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State and his family have now tested negative for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“My wife, my daughter and I have tested negative for COVID 19, along with other members of the family. We give God all praise and wish to appreciate all who have interceded for us in prayers,” the governor shared on his Twitter page.

“I appeal to all residing in Delta to obey all instructions/ regulations in our collective fight to stop the transmission of the virus. God bless you all,” he added.

Okowa and his wife, Edith, embarked on a 14-day self-isolation on June 26, 2020 after their daughter tested positive for the virus.

On July 1, 2020, the governor announced that he and his wife had tested positive for the virus.

According to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), Delta State has recorded 1,359 COVID-19 cases as of July 13, 2020.

Nigeria has confirmed 33,153 COVID-19 cases, 13,671 recoveries and 744 fatalities at the time of filing this story, according to the NCDC.

Nigeria’s commercial capital and most populous city of Lagos, remains the epicenter of the virus in the country with 12,583 confirmed cases as of July 13.