Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, and his wife, Edith, have both tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The governor announced his result on his Twitter account on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

"My wife and I have tested positive for COVID-19. We are well and continuing with our isolation/medication," he tweeted.

The governor had gone into self-isolation with his wife last week after one of their daughters tested positive for the highly infectious disease.

"We thank you all for your continued prayers for us and our daughter," he said on Wednesday.

Okowa is the sixth Nigerian governor to test positive for the coronavirus that has already infected 25,694 people and killed 590 in Nigeria, as of June 30.

Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, announced on Tuesday, June 30 that he tested positive for the virus after he received treatment for malaria.

"I'm not feeling sick, neither am I feeling odd in any way, but my doctors have decided that I should take the normal treatment and self-isolate," the 63-year-old said.

Bauchi's Governor Bala Mohammed, Kaduna's Governor Nasir El-Rufai, Oyo's Governor Seyi Makinde, and Abia's Governor Okezie Ikpeazu have also tested positive since Nigeria's index case was announced in late February.

Others have recovered except Akeredolu, and Ikpeazu who tested positive earlier in June.