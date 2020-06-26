Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has gone into isolation after one of his daughters tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“Earlier today, Edith and I received the news that one of our daughters has tested positive for #COVID19. Hence, in-line with the laid out procedures, we are both going into isolation for the next 14-days. We will continue to keep you all updated,” Okowa shared on Twitter.

The governor’s spokesperson, Olisa Ifeajika, had said in a statement that: “It is again pertinent to stress that COVID-19 is real, and citizens are advised to be disciplined and comply with the protocols of wearing face masks and maintaining physical-distancing while in public places as well as basic hygiene of hand-washing with soap in running water and use of alcohol-based sanitisers as NCDC regulation demands.”

Two officials of the Delta state government had tested positive for the virus last week.

The officials are secretary to the state government,Chiedu Ebie and commissioner for information Charles Aniagwu.

Delta has reported 715 COVID-19 cases as of June 25, 2020.

Nigeria has recorded 22, 614 COVID-19 cases, 7, 822 recoveries and 549 recoveries at the time of reporting.