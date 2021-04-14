Names of all 112 Chibok girls left with Boko Haram and 4 other things to remember about 2014 abduction

"Another person said, 'No let's not do that. Let's lead them...to their parent homes.' As they were in argument, then one of them said, 'No, I can't come with empty car and go back with empty car...If we take them to Shekau, he will know what to do.'"

2. While the girls were being transported to Boko Haram's operational base in Sambisa Forest, 57 of them escaped along the way by jumping off the trucks and running into the forest.

Many of them walked through the forest for days before they found their way back home to their relieved parents.

"Some girls started jumping out of the lorry. We said since others are jumping out, it will be better for them to kill us than to take us to an unknown destination. So I and the girls started running," one of the girls recalled.

Pulse Nigeria