Primary school in Lagos defends charging pupils ₦42 million per year

The school came under the social media spotlight recently after it rolled out registration requirements for pupils ahead of the commencement of operations in September this year.

As seen in a screenshot shared on X during the week, Charterhouse set the tuition at ₦42 million per year for each student and ₦2 million as a non-refundable registration fee.

However, the staggering amount drew criticisms from Nigerians from all walks of life, who described the fees as outrageous and a waste of resources for any parent to sponsor a primary school pupil under the current economic climate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Charterhouse explains why it's charging ₦42m

Meanwhile, the school’s Director of Communications, Admissions and Marketing, Damilola Olatunbosun, has justified why Charterhouse's charges are pricy.

Speaking to the Nigerian Tribune, Olatunbosun said Charterhouse is a value-driven world-class educational institution, unlike other schools.

He also disclosed that, despite the criticisms, many parents have expressed interest in enrolling their children, adding that the prospective clients are not concerned about the fees as it's within what they can afford.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Charterhouse is not just like every other school anywhere globally but a prestigious and value-driven world-class educational institution that parents, who love quality and second-to-none education will always want their children to be.

“Some parents are here in Nigeria and some are based abroad. And they know the quality of education we will give to their children. It is about value and not whether the fees are high or not.

“They know it will cost them more if they are to send their children abroad and get the same quality and value we will give them here in Nigeria. The foreign exchange and the associated costs as well as nearness,” he said.

Pulse Nigeria

Charterhouse says no school in Nigeria can boast of its facilities

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking further, Olatunbosun claimed there is no educational institution in the country that can boast of the facilities of Chapterhouse, adding that the school will offer the same value as other high-profile UK-based schools.

“Even though we are yet to commence academic activities and we have not also done with our construction works, no school in Nigeria has the facilities we have already put in place.

“And it is not all about physical structures in Charterhouse, but also about quality, both academic and extra-curriculum, and value for our learners.

“Schooling in Charterhouse Lagos will be the same as in Charterhouse UK or any other high-profile UK-based school. The only difference is that the Chaterhouse here will be immersed in the Nigerian culture thereby giving our students the best of British education in a multicultural environment.

“So, we are not just any other school, and many prominent Nigerians, who are either products of Charterhouse or have any of their children or relations attended the school in the UK are very glad that Charterhouse is now here in Lagos Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Even here in Lagos, there are some schools, for example, that charge in millions of Naira per annum while some in hundreds of thousands and yet some others charge something lesser. So, it is now left for parents to decide which one to enrol their children based on the value they want and their purse.