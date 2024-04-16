ADVERTISEMENT
Primary school in Lagos charges ₦42 million annually per student

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla

The school will open its doors in September for parents who have already paid the ₦2 million application fee and Nigerians are not finding it funny.

Screenshot from Charterhouse Lagos's website
Screenshot from Charterhouse Lagos's website

But the price tag of a new primary school that will open its doors to children between the ages of five to eight this year has sent X (formerly Twitter) into a frenzy.

Charterhouse School has long been a fixture for wealthy people in the UK, but in September, Charterhouse Lagos will launch for parents looking to give their children “an unparalleled advantage to develop and achieve their academic and social potential.”

With tag lines like “Privilege, Prestige, Presence,” and “Inspired by Britain, delivered in Lagos,” there is enough reason to be hawkish about the arrival of Charterhouse Lagos in Lekki where construction is still underway, but it's the price tag that has set X on fire.

Screenshot of Charterhouse Lagos website
Screenshot of Charterhouse Lagos website Pulse Nigeria

After prospective pupils have gone through a process known as “registration and validation that your child is eligible to apply,” an application fee of ₦2 million to Charterhouse Lagos will be paid. For emphasis, this is not tuition.

Annual tuition a screenshot shared on X shows is ₦42 million. If you’re lucky you might get the cheaper 31.5 million for “founding students” looking to cop the “social potential” for success we all need.

Screenshot of Charterhouse Lagos fees page [X/SisiYemmie]
Screenshot of Charterhouse Lagos fees page [X/SisiYemmie] Pulse Nigeria

See all the spiciest reactions to the price tag below:

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla Dennis Da-ala Mirilla Dennis is the Entertainment and Lifestyle Editor at Pulse. You'll probably always find him reading. Reach out on dennis.da-alamirilla@pulse.ng.

