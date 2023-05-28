Catholic Bishop wants Tinubu to cut down on cost of governance

Ajakaiye said this in Ado-Ekiti on Sunday during his message, titled “A new us is possible”.

He also tasked Nigerians to think and act positively as the incoming Government is expected to take over on May 29.

While calling on Tinubu to practice an inclusive government irrespective of political platforms, he urged political parties to practice internal democracy for the growth of the country.

He advised Tinubu to pray to God to guide him to be able to appoint the right people in the right places and for him to do the right things at the right time.

In a similar interview, the founder of the Holy Trinity Prophetic Church, Ikerre Road, Ado-Ekiti, Prophet James Omitade, warned the incoming president to ensure strict implementation of the rule of Law.

Omitade, who spoke in Ado-Ekiti during a chat with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), identified injustice as the major factor responsible for corruption and other crimes in the country.

He called for the reorientation of Nigerians in order to reorganize that public appointments are not for personal enrichment but for service.