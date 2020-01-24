The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has been nominated by the management of the Daily Asset Newspapers for its Man of the Year award.

The Publisher of the newspaper, Mr Cletus Akwaya, disclosed this when he led his management team on courtesy visit to the Army Headquarters in Abuja on Friday.

Akwaya said that the award was in recognition of the many achievements of Nigerian army under the leadership of Buratai ranging from successes recorded in counter insurgency operations to infrastructure development.

According to him, no one can dispute these achievements because everyone knows that the Army has been visible in fight against terrorism.

He added that the decision to recognise Buratai by the editorial board was based on their assessment, adding that the paper found Buratai suitable as the recipient of “Daily Asset Man of the Year.”

Responding on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff, the Chief of Projects and Programmes, Maj.-Gen. Mohammed Aliyu, conveyed Buratai’s acceptance of the award to the delegation.

Aliyu stated that the Chief of Army Staff was more interested in accuracy of reportage of army activities, urging them to always publish factual stories in the interest of the nation.

According to him, “if there is anything that needs clarification, fall back on us to tell you whatever is the truth.

“The Chief of Army Staff is not only fighting terrorism but seeking an end to all sort of insecurity in every part of Nigeria,” he said.