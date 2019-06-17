Presidential media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, says the Buhari administration is working with state governments across the Northwest to pursue an urgent revamp of the national security apparatus in the subregion.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday, Shehu, who is the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, said the partnership followed the infiltration of bandits into areas that were hitherto secure.

”This is coming on the heels of the recent killing of 34 persons in an attack on Tungar Kafau and Gidan Wawa communities in Shinkafi Local Government Areas of Zamfara,” the presidential aide said.

Shehu quoted President Buhari as expressing sorrow over the renewed attacks and extended his sympathies to the governments and people of Sokoto and Zamfara states.

The president charged all stakeholders, including the federal security agencies and the states involved in drawing up the long-term strategic defence plan to begin its immediate implementation.

”Under the plan, states are joining the federal government in supporting the security and military operations by providing logistical support.

”States are providing additional vehicles in addition to those provided from the center.

”The federal government is establishing new forward operation bases and when all of these come together, the ongoing operations will be scaled up,” the presidential aide added.

According to him, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the various State Emergency Management Agencies (SEMA) are expected to streamline their operations to provide succor to displaced persons.

He noted that thousands of the displaced persons were taking refuge in the neighboring Niger Republic.

Shehu expressed the hope that the full implementation of the plan would provide security for residents to return to their deserted communities.

He reiterated the determination of the Buhari administration to safeguard lives and property of all citizens, assuring that the government ”will not fail in that regard.”